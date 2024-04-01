FPJ Exclusive Footage: Spectator Invades Pitch At Wankhede To Hug Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan Amid MI vs RR IPL 2024; Watch

A spectator invaded the pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai amid the clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The pitch invader arrived on the field and hugged ex-MI captain Rohit Sharma and keeper-batter Ishan Kishan as a video of the same has emerged from the iconic Wankhede Stadium. He was later dragged out of the field by the authorities.

In an earlier IPL 2024 game, a spectator had also invaded the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli was taking the strike. It emerged later that he was beaten by a few authorities.

Mumbai Indians deliver a disappointing batting performance against the Royals:

Meanwhile, the five-time champions had been heavily under the scanner leading to the crucial game against the Royals. However, their batting performance plummeted to a new low on Tuesday as they managed only 125 on the board after Royals skipper Sanju Samson put them into bat.

Trent Boult ripped into the Mumbai Indians' batting unit, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis for golden ducks. Only captain Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma managed above 30 runs as the five-time champions huffed and puffed their way to 125-9 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 3 wickets each.