 'Behave!': Sanjay Manjrekar Schools Mumbai Fans As They Boo Hardik Pandya At Wankhede Stadium; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Behave!': Sanjay Manjrekar Schools Mumbai Fans As They Boo Hardik Pandya At Wankhede Stadium; Video

'Behave!': Sanjay Manjrekar Schools Mumbai Fans As They Boo Hardik Pandya At Wankhede Stadium; Video

Chants of Rohit Sharma could be heard clearly when Pandya was speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar after he lost the toss.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
article-image

Unfortunately for Hardik Pandya, the MI captain was booed again by home fans in Mumbai at the toss on Monday against Rajasthan Royals.

Chants of Rohit Sharma could be heard clearly when Pandya was speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar after he lost the toss.

Manjrekar in fact, had to ask the crowd to "behave" just before Samson flipped the coin as fans had started to boo Pandya.

Pandya has been facing flak in IPL 2024 ever since MI announced him as the replacement for Rohit as the team captain ahead of this season.

Boos and jeers all around India

The 33-year-old all-rounder was booed in Ahmedabad by Gujarat Titans fans for ditching the franchise for MI and then he was again booed at the neutral venue in Hyderabad where his team suffered its second successive defeat against SRH.

A hostile reception was expected at the Wankhede where Rohit grew up playing all his cricket. Fans therefore, let their displeasure know before Manjrekar had to intervene but in vain.

Read Also
MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hardik Pandya Booed Again In Mumbai;...
article-image

The crowd kept booing Pandya throughout his speech at the toss, which Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won and elected to bowl first in Match 14 of IPL 2024.

MI took the unpopular decision of removing Rohit from the captaincy despite him winning a record 5 titles for the franchise in the IPL.

Pandya, who left GT after two seasons, led the franchise to victory in their maiden season in IPL 2022 and reached the final a year later before coming back to Mumbai.

Read Also
IPL 2024: 'Hardik Pandya Is Going To Get Booed Louder In Mumbai', Feels Ex-KKR Star Manoj Tiwary
article-image

MI yet to register a win this season

MI will play with the same team for this game but RR have had to make a forced change as Sandeep Sharma picked up an injury. Nandre Burger comes in as replacement for Sharma in RR's playing XI.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hardik Pandya Booed Again In Mumbai;...

MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hardik Pandya Booed Again In Mumbai;...

'Lagaan Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Fans Troll Bangladesh Team As 5 Players Run After Ball In 2nd Test vs SL;...

'Lagaan Ki Yaad Aa Gayi': Fans Troll Bangladesh Team As 5 Players Run After Ball In 2nd Test vs SL;...

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Clash Likely To Be Rescheduled Due To Ramnavami Festivities - Report

IPL 2024: KKR vs RR Clash Likely To Be Rescheduled Due To Ramnavami Festivities - Report

VIDEO: MI Fans Chant 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs RR At Wankhede...

VIDEO: MI Fans Chant 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs RR At Wankhede...

BCCI Calls Meeting Of IPL Franchise Owners On April 16, Likely To Discuss Mega Auction And...

BCCI Calls Meeting Of IPL Franchise Owners On April 16, Likely To Discuss Mega Auction And...