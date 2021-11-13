Formula One: Championship rivals Lewis Hamilton & Max Verstappen sport special helmet designs for Brazil Grand Prix weekend

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen wore two very different designs for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, embracing Brazilian culture on their return to Interlagos.

Championship leader Verstappen’s colourful design is a tribute to the Brazilian Carnival.

He explained his design on Twitter, as he said: "So guys, as you can see, it's Brazil time. Special helmet design: so I thought I would spice it a bit up, make it a bit more interesting. I think normally my helmets have been quite, let's say plain, but I think this represents a bit more Carnival as well in the helmet."

As for Hamilton, who sported an Ayrton Senna-esque yellow, green and blue helmet in his first few Formula 1 seasons, he has a Senna tribute helmet this weekend once again.

The stripes in the side and on the top of his helmet have been changed to the Brazilian flag's yellow and green rather than their usual purple and black.

British Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton has been a fan of the great Brazilian racer and Sao Paulo native Ayrton Senna since he was young. He won his first world championship at the Interlagos circuit in a memorable race in 2008.

Hamilton described Senna as “my greatest inspiration” in a social media post ahead of the race weekend.

“It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport,” said Hamilton. “But more than anything it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Ayrton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend.”

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 05:03 PM IST