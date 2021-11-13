Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardene, Shaun Pollock inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock were announced as the newest inductees into the prestigious ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, ahead of the Men's T20 World Cup final. These legends will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd at the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday before the game gets underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

Brittin was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years, helping to pave the way for women’s cricket between 1979 and 1998. She was the top-scorer in the final of the 1988 Women's World Cup before top-scoring again in the 1992 final and helping England win.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the ICC for the incredible honour they have bestowed on Jan by inaugurating her into the Hall of Fame. I along with Jan’s parents Maggie and Kevin are incredibly proud of her and her achievements and this award recognises both the player and the person that she was," said Angela Bainbridge, friend of Brittin.

"You could not wish to meet a more humble or talented player and she always gave 100% whether she played for club, county, or country.”

“Jan truly was a wonderful player and a fantastic role model for those that followed her. She would have loved to play in the professional forum that the girls enjoy today and would be proud of how they have all moved the game forward. It is sad that Jan is not able to collect this trophy herself, but her memory will live on."

Former Sri Lankan captain Jayawardene finished the game having scored over 11,000 Test runs and over 12,000 runs in ODIs. He retired as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

"It’s a very special honour to follow in the footsteps of legends Sanga and Murali from Sri Lanka and so many other great cricketers of the past," said Jayawardene, who was part of Sri Lanka's Men's T20 World Cup winning side in 2014.

“I am very grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy and share the moment with all those that have helped me on my journey, including my family, friends, coaches, team-mates and, most importantly, Sri Lanka cricket fans who passionately supported and inspired me during my career.”

South Africa’s Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket. He said, "It’s a real cherry on the top or maybe even a book end of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable cricketing experience and I’d like to thank my teammates who played such a massive part along the journey.”

Since its launch in 2009, 106 players have been inducted. The latest inductees played in 284 Tests, 814 ODIs and 67 T20 Internationals between them.

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 04:09 PM IST