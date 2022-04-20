Formula 1 leader, Ferrar's Charles Leclerc has £245,000 watch stolen in Easter robbery

Ferrari's Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc was the victim of a robbery after returning to Italy ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, with the world championship leader losing his watch reportedly worth £245,000.

According to reports in Italy, Leclerc was out with a group of friends including trainer Andrea Ferrari in the Tuscan city of Viareggio as he enjoyed the Easter Monday celebrations. The group were walking in the poorly lit Via Salvatori area when Leclerc was recognised by fans at around 10pm, reports mirror.co.uk.

Despite a frantic jostle for space, the 24-year-old signed autographs and took photographs with excited fans desperate to meet the Ferrari superstar. Amid the frenzy, a thief managed to secure a pricey prize by snatching Leclerc’s watch from his wrist, escaping before the Monegasque driver had even realised.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:25 AM IST