On 35th birthday, tennis star Maria Sharapova reveals she is expecting first child

Former world number one Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child.
The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, shared the news on Instagram to her 4.2 million followers.
"Precious beginnings!!!," she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling.
"Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."
In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged.
