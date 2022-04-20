e-Paper Get App
Home / Sports / On 35th birthday, tennis star Maria Sharapova reveals she is expecting first child

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Maria Sharapova | Photo: Instagram
Former world number one Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in 2020, shared the news on Instagram to her 4.2 million followers.

"Precious beginnings!!!," she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling.

"Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed that they were engaged.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:40 AM IST