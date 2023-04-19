Former Vidarbha Ranji captain, Praveen Hinganikar injured in Samruddhi Expressway crash, wife dies

A tragic car accident on the Samruddhi Expressway claimed the life of Suvarna Hinganikar and injured her husband, Praveen Hinganikar, on Tuesday. Praveen, a former Ranji Trophy captain and coach of Vidarbha, was driving the car when the accident occurred near Chaigaon in Mehkar taluka of Buldhana district. He is currently serving as the chief curator of the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

Case registered against truck driver

According to Assistant Police Inspector Amar Nagre of Mehkar police station, Hinganikar collided with a truck that was wrongly parked on the expressway. The truck driver had parked the vehicle in a shady area, and Hinganikar may not have seen it in time to avoid the collision. The police have registered a case against the truck driver for violating road safety regulations.

Career as a pitch curator

Praveen Hinganikar had a decent cricket career, having played more than 50 first-class matches. In July 2016, he completed the Level-1 course conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and was appointed as one of 12 curators. He was hired by the Bangladesh Cricket Board in 2018, where he developed pitches and outfields at ZACS, Chattogram, and Cox Bazar stadiums according to international standards.

Prior to that, he served as the chief curator at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur from 2008 to 2018 and developed the Jamtha stadium pitch and outfield.