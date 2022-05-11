Former SA star AB de Villiers will be back with RCB in future, reveals Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has said he missing his former RCB teammate AB de Villiers and added the South African great will be back with the Bangalore franchise in some capacity in the future.

De Villiers, a long-time RCB player, had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket ahead of IPL 2022.

"I miss him a lot. I speak to him regularly, quite regularly. He keeps messaging me," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB’s Twitter handle.

"He was in the US recently watching golf. Augusta Masters is what I heard it was called. So he told me he was there experiencing it with his friends and family," he said. "So we stay in touch and he's very keenly watching RCB and hopefully here next year in some capacity," Kohli said.

De Villiers joined RCB in 2011 and has been part of the franchise for 11 seasons.

RCB are currently fourth on the IPL 2022 points table with 14 points from 12 matches.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 12:25 PM IST