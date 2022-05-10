IPL 2022: RCB’s struggling Virat Kohli spends time with canine friend

RCB batsman Virat Kohli has been having a torrid time in the ongoing IPL 2022, but off the field, the former India captain seems to be having a relaxed time.

The former RCB skipper was seen spending time with a canine friend during a practice session.

The RCB’s official Twitter handle shared a post showing Kohli having a playful time with his new friend and captioned it: “Just Virat Kohli hanging out with a pawsome friend.”

Kohli is enduring his worst-ever IPL scoring 216 runs from 12 innings at an average of 19.6 and a strike rate of 111.34. He’s been dismissed for a golden duck thrice this season.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 06:57 PM IST