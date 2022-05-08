IPL 2022: RCB’s Virat Kohli out for another first-ball duck against SRH, fans left dejected

RCB batsman Virat Kohli continued with his wretched form as he was dismissed on the first ball again during their IPL 2022 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli opened the innings for RCB after captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bat.

The former RCB skipper, who took the striker against Jagadeesha Suchith, flicked the ball that was drifting into the pads, straight to SRH captain Kane Williamson.

This is the third time Kohli was out for a golden duck this season and has scored just 216 runs in 12 games at an average of 21.60,

Fans reacted with dejection over Kohli’s poor form.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 04:05 PM IST