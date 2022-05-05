'I just can't bat with you. You run too fast': RCB's Glenn Maxwell makes hilarious complaint to Virat Kohli on run-out

After getting involved in a run-out with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli during their IPL 2022 game against Chennai Super Kings, the star batter Glenn Maxwell has made a hilarious complaint to his batting partner that he just can't bat with him as he runs too fast.

The batting pair of Kohli and Maxwell have been involved in two run-outs in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. On both occasions, Kohli had called for a quick single, which proved harmful for him and his partner.

On Wednesday, in the ninth over of the match against Chennai Super Kings, Kohli tapped the ball in front of square on the offside and set off with his head down for a tight run. Maxwell, hesitant in his initial few steps, failed to make the crease and walked back disappointed having played just three balls in which he made three runs.

Earlier on April 16, in their clash against Delhi Capitals, Kohli had similarly set off for a single, having dropped the ball to short point. Maxwell, having noted Lalit Yadav was closing in swiftly at point, refused his partner's call, which forced Kohli to turn back, but he was beaten by a direct hit.

"I just can't bat with you. You run too fast. You run too fast. And you get ones and twos, and I don't," Maxwell told Kohli during the debriefing session in the dressing room after the team's 13-run win over CSK, a video of which was put on the Royal Challengers' website on Thursday.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has been involved 40 times in run-outs in T20s, of which he has been out on 15 occasions.

Notably, Kohli and Maxwell pace their innings in different ways. The Australian batter scores 62.04 percent of his runs through boundaries in T20 cricket as compared to Kohli's 54.3 percent. Of the 74 batters who've scored 5000-plus T20 runs, Maxwell ranks 22nd in terms of runs scored through boundaries, while Kohli ranks 58th.

However, overall both Kohli and Maxwell are among the safest runners between wickets in T20 cricket. While Kohli is involved in a run-out every 120 runs he runs, Maxwell's involvement is once every 138 runs. Among 30 batters with 3000-plus all-run runs, Maxwell ranks fourth, and Kohli is seventh.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 08:33 PM IST