Former Chelsea & Newcastle striker Christian Atsu reportedly missing after devastating earthquake in Turkey

Former Chelsea and Newcastle striker Christian Atsu is reportedly trapped following the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday.

It has been revealed that Atsu, who plays for Hatay-based Turkish club Hatayspor, had gone missing in the rubble following the earthquake that struck the south of Turkey and north of Syria, killing over 2,500 people.

Club director Taner Savut was also believed to be in the building that collapsed. According to Hatayspor spokesman Atsu and Savut were missing couldn't be contacted.

Atsu was loaned out to Newcastle that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017. He late completed a permanent move to the Magpipes.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria during the early hours of Monday morning followed by a second of 7.5. Around 1700 people are known to have died in the border region with rescue teams searching for survivors.