EPL: Everton boss Frank Lampard pays heavy price during team’s thrilling win over Newcastle United

For Everton boss Frank Lampard, his team’s crucial 1-0 win over Newcastle United proved costly has he broke his hand during the post-match celebrations with his staff.

Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the 99th minute to send Everton dugout into frenzy as they picked up a vital three points in their battle to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder said he suffered a broken hand as he celebrated the win at Goodison Park.

“I'll take it for three points! It was in the celebrations for the goal. I didn't realise at the time, but as the game carried on it was a bit sore there. It's a bit shaky but it's fine. I don't care,” Lampard said during the post-match chat.

He added: “It was an amazing night. It's important that we put perspective on it, because we need those nights and there's a long way to go. We must enjoy them and we must realise what got us that win. It was spirit, it was togetherness. I spoke to the players in the week and a lot of them stood up tonight.”

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:51 PM IST