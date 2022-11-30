'Foreign coaches make money and vanish': Gautam Gambhir on why Indian coaches should be hired for Team India, watch

India’s World Cup-winning cricketer Gautam Gambhir has backed hiring of Indian coaches for Team India and said that foreign coaches are given unnecessary importance.

In a video shared by Gambhir on his Instagram handle, the former opener slammed foreign coaches and called them money-minded.

“One really good thing that has happened in India cricket in the last six or seven years, is that an Indians have started coaching since Anil Kumble. I am a strong believer that an Indian should coach the cricket team. There has to be emotions involved. We give a lot of importance to foreign coaches. They only come here and make money and they vanish,” Gambhir said.

He continued: “Emotions are involved in sports. And the only people who can be emotional about Indian cricket or Indian sports, are people who have represented their country. So whether it is now Rahul Dravid, before that Ravi Shastri and Anil Kumble, I hope this trend continues. You ask Rahul Dravid, he will be more passionate than all those other guys. Wish I had played under Dravid or Shastri or Kumble.”

Gambhir played a pivotal role in 2007 and 2011 World Cup victories for India. The southpaw is currently the mentor for the Lucknow Super Giant in the IPL.