First Batch Of Team India Players Featuring Mohammad Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal Fly To Australia For Border Gavaskar Trophy; Video

The first batch of the Indian cricket team departed for Australia on Sunday to take part in the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. It was reported that due to logistical reasons, the players were sent in two batches. Several players, including Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar, reached the Mumbai airport on Sunday night.

Besides these two the trio of Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep also left for Australia. It is reported that only five of these players, alongside some coaching staff, are part of the first batch. Jaiswal signed autographs and shook hands with fans at the venue before proceeding ahead

No Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the first batch of players

There was sno sign of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the first batch of players that left for Australia 12 days before the opening test. The second batch of Indian cricket team players, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, is scheduled to depart for Australia on Monday, November 11th. Before his departure, Gambhir is set to address a press conference at Ballroom 4 of the ITC Maratha in Mumbai at 9:00 AM.

However the major talking point would be Rohit Sharma will be departing for Australia with the team. While reports have emerged that he will not be travelling with the team due to personal reasons. the BCCI is yet to officially confirm the news. The other interesting pointto see would be whether Rohit Sharma attends the press conference with head coach Gautam Gambhir and provide an update on his availability for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Border Gavaskar Trophy schedule

Team India will look to retain the Border Gavaskar Trophy when they take on AUstralia in five match test series. Beside the trophy a place in the World Test Championship final is at stake as well. After facing whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home, Team India will be desperate to get things straight in Australia.

The opening test will be played in Perth from November 22-27. After PPertyh both the teams will head to Adelaide Oval to play 2nd test from December 6 to 10 which will be a day night affair.

The third test will be played at Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18, while the traditional Boxing Day Test is scheduled to be played from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series

Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.