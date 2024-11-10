Virat Kohli To Captain Team India During Border Gavaskar Trophy? Australia's Fox Cricket Reveals Official Poster

Image: X

Australian media outlet Fox Cricket finds itself getting trolled on social media for showing Virat Kohli as Team India's skipper for the opening test match in Perth. The picture was shown on the Poster of India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy during the ODI match between Australia and Pakistan.

As per reports, Rohit Sharma's availability for the Perth Test was under scanner following his recent comments. After recently losing the test series at home to New Zealand, Rohit was asked about his availability for the Perth Test in the post-match press conference, to which he said “I am not sure of my availability for the first Test in Perth, Fingers Crossed."

In the latest update, Team India skipper is set to leave for Australia with Team India's first batch for the crucial series. However Sportstak report, suggest that despite travelling with the team, Rohit's participation in the opening Test against Australia is still not confirmed.

Reports are circulating that Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their second child which is the reason why even Indian captain not sure whether he will play the series opener or not.

India to battle Australia for a place in WTC final

After losing to New Zealand at home, Team India face Australia with qualification at the World Test Championship at stake. The Border-Gavaskar trophy will kick-start with the first Test scheduled from November 22-26 at the Optus Stadium. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played from January 3-7, 2025 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar trophy will be a five-match series