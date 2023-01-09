FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the event in Bhubaneswar Full Schedule, Dates, Teams, Venues, Groups, India squad, Live on TV and Online

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is set to be held in Odisha. The marquee Hockey event will be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India will be looking forward to doing better this time, after they crashed out in the semifinal of the 2018 edition of the tournament following a loss to the Netherlands. The 2023 edition of the tournament will be the first time a nation has played host to the World Cup for two successive editions.

When is it starting?

The hockey extravaganza will kick off from January 13, 2023 with the match between Argentina and South Africa and the final will be played on January 29, 2023.

Here is the full schedule of the FIH Hockey World Cup

Teams

India

Argentina

Australia

Belgium

Chile

England

France

Germany

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Netherlands

New Zealand

South Africa

Spain

Wales

Groups

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa,

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Pool D: India, England, Spain, Wales

India's FIH World Cup schedule

January 13: India v Spain, 7pm, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

January 15: England v India, 7pm, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela

January 19: India v Wales, 7pm, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Here's Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Indian international cricketer wishing the Senior Men's Hockey Team all the best for the upcoming FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. pic.twitter.com/znpxvjVBqg — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 7, 2023

India squad for the FIH Hockey World Cup

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh

Stand-by players: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh

Head coach: Graham Reid

Venues

Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will be a venue for the Hockey Men's World Cup in 2023. The Kalinga stadium successfully hosted the 2018 Men's World Cup, 2014 Men's Hero Hockey Champions Trophy, it is also home to the Coal India Hockey India League franchise Kalinga Lancers, winners of the 2017 League title. The multi-purpose stadium, built in 2010, has facilities for athletics, football, basketball, tennis, table-tennis and swimming, ensuring that it is well equipped to host international sporting events. The capacity for this prestigious event is going to be increased to 15,000 seats.

The other venue for the World Cup is the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela

Time really does fly when you are driven by passion! Take a closer look at how the grand vision of Birsa Munda Stadium was brought to life with this video.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, it promises to be one of the world's finest stadiums! pic.twitter.com/yBE9amafNS — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 5, 2023

When: January 13-29, 2023

Where to Watch: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Timing: 11:30 am IST onwards

