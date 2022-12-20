Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy put on display on INS Mormugao in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Salman Ansari
The Hockey World Cup trophy is on a display tour across India which started on December 5
Salman Ansari
The main idea behind the trophy tour is to raise awareness about the Hockey World Cup that India will host
Salman Ansari
The trophy displays a hockey stick and ball which sticks on top of an enormous globe and is carved out of gold and silver
Salman Ansari
The Hockey World Cup trophy stands tall at a height of 2.1 feet and weighs around 11.56 kilograms
Salman Ansari
The trophy consists of 895 grams of gold, 6.8 kilograms of silver, 350 grams of ivory and 3.5 kilograms of teak
Salman Ansari
Basheer Moojid is the designer of the trophy and the actual craftsmanship is done by the Engineers Corps of the Pakistan Army.
Salman Ansari
The Hockey World Cup will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to January 29
Salman Ansari