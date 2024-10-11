FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique Helps Brazil Beat Chile 2-1, Lionel Messi's Argentina Held To 1-1 Draw Against Venezuela

Image: X

Brazil secured a 2-1 victory over Chile thanks to a goal by substitute Luiz Henrique scored in the 89th minute. The match started with a surprise as veteran striker Eduardo Vargas scored for Chile just two minutes in, heading the ball over Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson.

Brazil equalized just before halftime when Savinho found space and delivered a cross for Botafogo’s Igor Jesus, who headed it in. As the match neared its end, it seemed like a draw was imminent. Brazil controlled the second half and found a dully winner late with a fine effort by Jesus’ Botafogo teammate Luiz Henrique, who slotted a curling strike from the edge of the box to rescue the five-time World Cup champions three much needed points.

This victory lifted Brazil to fourth place in the standings, now with 13 points from nine matches, six points behind the leaders. Brazil's next match will be against Peru in Brasilia. Chile will travel to Colombia.



Argentina held to draw by Venezuela

Meanwhile, Argentina, featuring Lionel Messi in his return from injury, settled for a 1-1 draw against Venezuela. Messi’s free-kick helped set up Nicolas Otamendi’s opener in the 13th minute. However, Venezuela responded with determination and equalized in the second half when Salomon Rondon headed in a cross from Yeferson Soteldo. Despite the draw, Argentina remains well-positioned for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Venezuela's next match will be at Paraguay on Tuesday, the same day that Argentina will host Bolivia. Argentina, which leads the 10-team competition, has 19 points after nine matches.