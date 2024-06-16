'Brazil Is One Of The Worst Teams In Recent Years': Ex-World Cup Winner Ronaldinho Declares His 'Abandonment' To Support Selecao In Copa America 2024

Ronaldinho | Credits: Twitter

Brazilian football’s rich history has seen the team reach the very highest of highs of the sport but in recent times the sun has not shone as brightly as the Selecao have grown accustomed to.

In a surprise turn of events, one of the greatest players to step onto a football pitch, Ronaldinho has slammed the team and announced that he will be ‘abandoning’ the side and not watch the national team anymore.

“That's it guys, that's it for me. This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian football. It's difficult to find the energy to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, just average players for the most part," read the Instagram post by Ronaldinho.

The side which has made its mark on the game and are the most successful side in the history of the FIFA World Cup and has not won the trophy since their triumph in 2002. Their best finish in the tournament since their last World Cup win was the 2014 World Cup when they finished fourth after the infamous 7-1 defeat that they faced at the hands of Germany.

'I will not watch any Copa América game': Ronaldinho

“I've been following football since I was a child, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. The shirt lacks love, lacks determination, and most important of all: football.”

The team is currently in full-swing preparation for the CONMEBOL Copa America tournament scheduled to begin on Friday, June 21 (IST).

The side does consist of stars in the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo who are one of the most lethal attacking duos in the country and it will be interesting to see how the team responds when they take the pitch on June 25 against Costa Rica.

“I repeat: our performance has been one of the worst things I have ever seen. A shame. Therefore, I declare my abandonment here. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa América game, nor celebrate any victory,” concluded the veteran.