 'He Was Too Perfect For Me': Kaka's Ex-Wife Gives Shocking Reason For Divorcing Brazil Football Legend
Celico's comments has left everyone in shock as she opened up on her marriage with the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner.

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
article-image

Brazilian football legend Kaka's ex-wife Caroline Celico recently revealed the shocking reason behind her divorcing the former AC Milan star, saying that "he was too perfect" for her.

Kaka married his childhood sweetheart Celico in 2005 in São Paulo but the couple divorced after 10 years of marriage in 2015. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter.

“Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing.

“The problem was, he was too perfect for me,” Celico was quoted by The Sun.

article-image

Who is Caroline Celico?

Born 26 July 1987, Caroline Lyra Celico is a Brazilian socialite, singer, and former Evangelical pastor at the Reborn in Christ Church, which she left in 2010. She met Kaka in school in 2002 and started dating soon afterwards.

But after divorcing Kaka, Celico found love in Eduardo Scarpa Julião. They got engaged in 2020 and married on 25 September 2021 in São Paulo.

Kaka's second chance in love

Kaka meanwhile, found love again in Brazilian model Carolina Dias. The two met in 2016, a year after Kaka's divorce with Celico.

Kaka and Dias instantly hit it off and reportedly started officially seeing each other in 2017, with the two tying the knot two years later.

