'In Brazil he's just a fat man walking': Kaka shares the lack of respect World Cup winner Ronaldo receives

Football legend Kaka lamented the people of Brazil for the lack of respect they show two time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario labelling him a fat man walking down the street.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan star also bizarrely revealed that the Brazilians do not actually support the national team.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. The phenomenon as he is known was instrumental in Brazil winning the World Cup in 2002. The Brazilian scored 8 goals in the tournament as Brazil beat Germany 2-0 in the final.

Speaking to Qatari based channel BeIN sports, Kaka said: It's strange to say this, but many Brazilian don't support Brazil.

''It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you'll be like: Wow he has something different here. In Brazil, he's just a fat man walking down the street."

When the host Richar Keys asked if Ronaldo has the same appreciation from Brazilians as he does from everyone else, Kaka said.

"Of course many Brazilians love Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo, but the way he is respected in Brazil and abroad is different, I see more respect for him outside the country than there".