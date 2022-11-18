FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 5 things to keep in mind ahead of your visit to Qatar

Millions of football fans across the globe will travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which is scheduled from November 20 to December 19, but this tournament will be different from others.

Qatar is a conservative Muslim emirate in the Middle East that restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech, as it prepares to welcome possibly rowdy crowds for the first World Cup.

Already, foreigners outnumber citizens 10 to one in Qatar. Some Qataris are liberal and open to mixing with foreigners. Many are thrilled about the tournament. But human rights groups have raised concerns over how police will deal with foreign fans' violations of the Islamic laws criminalising public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality.

World's biggest party

In years past, the World Cup has turned host countries into the world's biggest party, with joyous crowds drinking heavily and celebrating together. When emotions run high, fans can be euphoric — or rude and violent.

This will shake up quiet Qatar, where such behavior is deeply taboo and virtually unheard of. Doha is not known for its nightlife. Despite its rapid development over the years, its entertainment offerings remain slim and its public spaces limited.

Some foreign fans fret about how Qatar will handle hordes of drunken hooligans in the streets, given the nation's public decency laws and strict limits on the purchase and consumption of alcohol.

Qatar's rules for the World Cup have been established in accordance with the religion and culture of this country.#Qatar#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/r4m5O5hQPK — Baran(Noelani)🇮🇷 (@Baran10001) November 16, 2022

Here are five points that a fan travelling to Qatar for the footballing extravaganza must be aware of before visiting the Middle East nation

ATTIRE

Guidelines posted by Qatar’s tourism website advised visitors (men as well as women) to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered.

ALCOHOL

In Qatar, alcohol is served only in hotel restaurants and bars with licenses. It is illegal to consume it elsewhere. Non-Muslim residents of Doha who have a liquor license, however, may drink at home. During the tournament, fans will be allowed to buy Budweiser beer within stadium compounds before and after games. Fans can also drink in designated fan zones in Doha. Public drunkenness is punishable by fines and jailing. But this time, Qatar police will ignore most offenses but will make arrests if someone gets into a drunken brawl or damages public property.

DRUGS

Qatar prohibits any consumption of drugs, prohibiting cannabis and even over-the-counter medications like narcotics, sedatives and amphetamines. Any activity and possession of illegal drugs may lead to harsh penalties, including long-term prison sentences followed by deportation and heavy fines. Smuggling of drugs can result in death penalty. World Cup fans should be aware of these laws when arriving at Hamad International Airport, where authorities scan bags and passengers with new security technology and have arrested those carrying the smallest quantities of drugs.

SEXUALITY

Anti-gay sentiment runs deep in society, like elsewhere in the Arab world. A senior security official has warned rainbow flags may be confiscated to protect fans from being attacked for promoting gay rights. Qatar laws punishes extramarital sex. However, authorities say unmarried couples can share hotel rooms during the World Cup without issue. Kissing in public may normally lead to prosecution in Qatar. Holding hands won’t land you in jail, but visitors should avoid showing intimacy in public. Qatari law calls for a prison sentence of one to three years for adults convicted of consensual gay or lesbian sex. Crossdressing is also frowned upon. World Cup organisers have told The Associated Press that anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, can come “without fear of any sort of repercussions.”

I'm glad Qatar is not bending the rules for this LGBTQ nonsense. When you get to your house express your love as you like not in someone's house. pic.twitter.com/CTJy62WHdj — Myde IG: mydebanks (@lamzi1) November 14, 2022

CAUSING OFFENCE

Swearing and making offensive gestures is unacceptable in Qatar. Flashing the middle finger when dealing with police or other authorities, can lead to arrest. Shaking of hands with the opposite sex is not encouraged until a hand is offered. Filming and photographing people without their consent, as well as taking pictures of sensitive military or religious sites, may result in prosecution. Fans should be careful when talking about religion and politics with locals. Insulting the royal family can land you in jail. Spreading fake news and harming the country’s interests is a serious and vaguely defined crime, so it’s best to steer clear of social media commentary on Qatar.