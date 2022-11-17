e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFemale fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders & knees covered or else face jail'

Female fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders & knees covered or else face jail'

Fans have been asked to adhere to Qatar's laws and cultural customs, including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The organisers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 have reportedly put in a dress code for fans who plan to visit the middle-east nation for the tournament starting November 20.

Fans have been asked to adhere to Qatar's laws and cultural customs, including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code. 

Tourists might need to rethink their outfits as various restrictions have been imposed by Qatar. 

According to Daily Star report, fans who are arriving from other countries have been advised to wear clothes that are not too revealing. 

If one fails to do so and exposes too much skin, they can even land in jail, according to Qatari laws. 

In addition, men will face fines and jail time if they remove their tops completely, while sleeveless tank tops and tops with offensive slogans are not permitted.

The FIFA website stated that women can wear anything they like but will have to keep in mind the strict laws of Qatar.

The Qatar's government tourism website lists down following laws regarding attire.

Laws relating to dressing

Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered.

Read Also
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Female fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders &...

Female fans prohibited from wearing revealing clothes during FIFA WC, told to 'keep shoulders &...

'Why you need that many breaks': Ravi Shastri on head coach Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ vs Ind...

'Why you need that many breaks': Ravi Shastri on head coach Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ vs Ind...

NZ vs IND 1st T20I: Team India gear up for limited-overs series against Kiwis, in pics

NZ vs IND 1st T20I: Team India gear up for limited-overs series against Kiwis, in pics

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Australia's Ashton Agar pulls off stunning save against England, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch

Aus vs Eng: Fan take stunning catch after Dawid Malan's six ends up in stands, watch