FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: When and where to watch; Live on TV and online

Argentina captain Lionel Messi | Pic: Twitter

Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar's efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbours in the wider Middle East, where its politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire.

The road to the tournament — and Qatar's increased prominence on the global stage — has been fuelled by the country becoming one of the top exporters of natural gas.

That newfound wealth built the stadiums that fans will fill for the tournament, created the Arab world's most recognised news network, Al Jazeera, and enabled Doha's diplomatic outreach to the wider world.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on November 20 at 9:30 PM, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

For the first time, the Indian viewers will revel in a wide coverage on TV and OTT platforms

WHERE TO WATCH

On Television: Sports18

Online: JioCinema app (iOS & Android).

JioCinema is now available across Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL subscribers

Operators

Tata Play: 488 (SD), 487 (HD)

Airtel Digital: 293 (SD), 294 (HD)

JioTV+: 262 (SD), 261 (HD)

Sun Direct: 505 (SD), 983 (HD)

Dish TV: 644 (SD), 643 (HD)

D2H: 666 (HD)

For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest premier sports network, announced a galaxy of superstars on their expert panel for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

For the first time ever, the most prestigious football competition in the world will be brought to viewers in India by an extraordinary group consisting of...

Wayne Rooney,

Luis Figo,

Robert Pires,

Sol Campbell,

Gilberto Silva