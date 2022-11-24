FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo achieves unique record in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo has a knack of creating records and the football superstar made history by becoming the first player to score in five editions of FIFA World Cup when he netted in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in Qatar on Thursday.

Ronaldo, who made his debut in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, scored from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.

Ronaldo is now equal with arch-rival and Argentina captain Lionel Messi with 8 goals.

After Ronaldo's goal, Portugal pulled away into a commanding 3-1 lead after goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao as Ronaldo was subbed off.

But Osman Bakari scored to make it 3-2 after Andre Ayew had scored the first goal for the African side.

The 37-year-old came into the tournament after parting ways with Manchester United just days before Portugal's opening game, which head coach Fernando Santos insisted will not distract the team.

"This is something that has not even been discussed," Santos said at the pre-game press conference on Wednesday. "This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him."

Santos said that the team is in good shape and well-prepared for Ghana who "will cause us a lot of problems", reports Xinhua.

"Ghana is a very well-organised team. Their game against Switzerland showed that. African teams have a lot of talent, unpredictability, and are always improving tactically. Today they are much more complete teams," he added.

Santos also indicated his ambition and desire of winning the World Cup, saying "I believe we have the ability to fight for this goal. We want to give the Portuguese people great joy."

