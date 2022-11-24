Cristiano Ronaldo did this in the opening game for Portugal at the last World Cup against Spain, watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for making sporting headlines. The Portugal forward opened his 2018 World cup campaign in Russia in a stunning fashion against European giants Spain.

The La Roja came into the match after losnig their manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament. The Sergio Ramos-led team were headed for victory after coming from behind twice to lead 3-2 with just minutes remaining.

In the dying minutes of the games, Portugal were awarded a free-kick just outside the box. Up stepped Ronald and curled in the a stunning free kick to send David de Gea the wrong way and complete his hat-trick. With that goal Portugal eked out a dramatic 3-3 draw to denying the Spaniards a win.

Portugal’s opening game in the last World Cup was against Spain.



Cristiano Ronaldo did THIS.



Earlier, the former Real Madrid forward opened his Russia 2018 account from the penalty spot in the fourth minute before Diego Costa fired Spain level in the 24th minute.

A howler from David de Gea just before the stroke of half-time handed the Portuguese forward his second goal after rifling one from outside the box.

Ronaldo comes into the 2022 World Cup after parting ways with Manchester United just days before Portugal's opening game against Ghana, which head coach Fernando Santos insisted will not distract the team.

"This is something that has not even been discussed," Santos said at the pre-game press conference on Wednesday. "This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him."

Portugal will face Ghana in their Group H game later on Thursday.