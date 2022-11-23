FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal open campaign amid speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal open campaign amid speculation over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future

Portugal kick off their World Cup journey against Ghana on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo | Photo: Twitter
Portugal will look to maintain their focus  on the FIFA World Cup 2022 amid the storm of events surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. 

Portugal coach Fernando Santos and midfielder Bruno Fernandes, on the eve of their opening fixture against Ghana, maintained that the off-field drama won’t be a distraction.

The timing of Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United – confirmed late on Tuesday night – has dominated the news agenda around the Portugal camp but inside it both Fernandes, his teammate at Old Trafford until now, and Santos insisted that the focus was on the World Cup and nothing else.

Speaking at Portugal's pre-match press conference in Doha, Fernandes said: "I haven’t discussed anything with Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s a personal matter that he is dealing with. Our focus is 100 per cent on the national team.”

Talking about his own relationship with Ronaldo, the United player said: “I don’t feel uncomfortable with what is happening with Cristiano. It was a privilege to play with him in the national team and at club level. Cristiano is a role model for me. The World Cup means a lot for Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m sure he is focused on this competition. We usually create a lot of noise around things that are going on but I am sure Cristiano is focused.”

Portugal coach Santos offered a similar message, saying: “I am not bothered about what is happening with Cristiano. It hasn’t been discussed in training or when we are together. There hasn’t been any conversation. Not even from him. I don’t know what they talk about with each other in their rooms.”

