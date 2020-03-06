FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Dronavalli Harika stuns world champion Ju Wenjun

Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika stunned world champion Ju Wenjun in the third round to grab a share of the top spot in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here.

Harika, the world No.9, has two points after three rounds along with four others.

The Indian outlasted the 29-year old Chinese player, ranked No.3 in the world, in 54 moves with white pieces late on Wednesday.

The others on two points include Russians Alina Kashlinskaya and Alexandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine and Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze.