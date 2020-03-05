FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Harika settles for second consecutive draw

India's number two Dronavalli Harika pushed but could not break the defence of lower-ranked Marie Sebag and had to settle for a second consecutive draw in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix.

The 29-year-old Indian Grandmaster was also held to a draw by Canal-Sokolsky of France on Tuesday.

At the end of the second round, Harika has one point after two games and faces world champion Ju Wenjun next.