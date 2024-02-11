'Farewell, My Dear': Gautam Gambhir Expresses Grief Over Demise Of His Pet Dog

Gautam Gambhir with his pet dog | Credits: Twitter/Gautam Gambhir

Former India batter and current Lok Sabha BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has expressed his sorrow and grief over the demise of his pet dog, who passed away on Saturday, January 10.

Gambhir took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of his dog to give it a emotional farewell. Former India captain mentioned that he won't feel the same joy while returning home in the absence of his beloved dog.

"Coming back home will never be the same! Farewell my dear" Gambhir on X.

Coming back home will never be the same! Farewell my dear 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/UErFZA5Qte — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 10, 2024

Gautam Gambhir is a dog lover and often shares the pictures and videos of his kids playing with the dog at his official residence. Last year in November, the 42-year-old shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein her younger daughter Aazeen playing with his three dogs at his residence.

Apart from being former international cricketer and politician, Gautam Gambhir is also a philanthropist who runs an NGO named after him Gautam Gambhir Foundation that provides free food to poor people and takes care of educational expense of children of martyrs who died in the Pulwama attack.

Gautam Gambhir retired from international cricket in 2016 after representing India in 147 ODIs, 58 Tests and 37 T20Is. He was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. After retiring from cricket, Gambhir shifted his focus towards philanthropic activities before venturing into politics by joining BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gambhir returned to KKR as mentor

Former Kolkata Knight Riders winning captain Gautam Gambhir returned to his old franchise as a mentor ahead of IPL 2024. Gambhir served two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and 2023 as mentor before parting ways with them to rejoin KKR.

Gautam Gambhir captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. After serving seven seasons with Kolkata-based franchise from 2011 to 2017, Gambhir moved to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) to play his last IPL season in 2018.

Gautam Gambhir was present at the auction with KKR at IPL 2024 Auction, where the franchise broke the bank to acquire the services of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc for a whopping ₹24.75 crore. In the upcoming IPL season, Gambhir will work closely with KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit to help the side win the third triumph.

In IPL career, Gautam Gambhir has amassed 4217 runs, including 36 fifties, at an average of 31.24 in 154 matches.