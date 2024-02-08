'Really Sorry I Had To Drop You’: Gautam Gambhir Recalls Apologising To Brendon McCullum In Front Of KKR Team Before IPL 2012 Final

Gautam Gambhir and Brendon McCullum | Credits: Getty Images

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir recalled apologising to his opening partner Brendon McCullum for dropping him from the team before the Final against then defending champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2012.

Ahead of the final against CSK, KKR suffered a setback as Lakshmipathy Balaji was ruled out of the title clash due to hamstring injury. Thus, skipper Gambhir and team management were forced to make a change in the combination. Replacing Brett Lee with Balaji led to dropping McCullum from the playing XI as the overseas quota was fulfilled.

Brendon McCullum was Gautam Gambhir's opening batting partner throughout the tournament until he was dropped ahead of the title clash against CSK.

Gautam Gambhir's apology to Brendon McCullum

In a video shared on Instagram, Gautam Gambhir revealed that he apologized to McCullum in front of entire KKR team for dropping him for the final, adding that there is nothing wrong in apologizing to the player.

"Before leaving for that final at Chepauk, I actually said sorry to Brendon McCullum in front of the entire team. I said 'I am really really sorry I had to drop you. The reason is not your performance, the reason is our combination." former KKR captain said.

"No one wanted to do that. But I had the courage to apologize to him in front of the whole team. Nothing wrong in apologizing." Gambhir said.

Brendon McCullum was replaced with Mavindra Bisla as Gautam Gambhir's opening batting partner in the IPL 2012 Final. Bisla emerged as the star performer as he played brilliant innings of 89 off 48 balls at an impressive strike rate of 185.41 to help KKR chase down the target of 191 set by CSK in the final.