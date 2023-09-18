Fans Click Pictures With Rohit Sharma After Team India Captain Arrives In Mumbai From Sri Lanka (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma clicking pictures with fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Rohit Sharma was inevitably a happy man as the Team India captain greeted his fans early morning in Mumbai after arriving from Sri Lanka following the Men in Blue's victory in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The veteran clicked pics with fans, who surrounded his car as soon as he got out of it.

The 36-year-old clicked a picture with a handful of fans after getting out of his car, which he himself was spotted driving in the viral video.

Below is the clip of the same:

Rohit Sharma clicking pictures with fans in Mumbai on early morning after coming from Sri Lanka & making them happy.



- Incredible gesture by the captain.pic.twitter.com/PKpUpxZ9uZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 18, 2023

"A performance like that will be cherished for a very long time" - Rohit Sharma

At the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell left him stunned, but applauded the skillset of the players. The veteran believes India have gained all they wanted to from Asia Cup 2023.

"A performance like that will be cherished for a very long time. I never thought the ball was going to be doing that much, again it comes back to the skillset of the individuals. That's very rare, you don't see many guys who can move it in the air and off the pitch. And the other guys also who took part at various stages, they all played their part. We took all we can from this series, quite pleasing to move in this direction with this kind of confidence."

India's 2023 World Cup preparations will continue with a three-game ODI series against Australia, beginning on September 22nd.

