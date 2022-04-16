Ex-WNBA guard Shoni Schimmel pleads not guilty to strangling former partner

Former WNBA player Shoni Schimmel was arrested Friday and pleaded not guilty to assaulting a former partner on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in northeastern Oregon.

Schimmel, 29, has been charged with assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The incident allegedly happened June 13, 2021. Schimmel was first arrested on June 14 last year and was held in the Umatilla County jail on charges including felony assault and criminal mischief.

Schimmel was arrested by federal authorities Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charges at an initial appearance in federal court.

Schimmel was released pending a two-day jury trial scheduled to begin in June.

If convicted, Schimmel could be facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 09:29 AM IST