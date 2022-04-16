Joe Root quits as England Test captain, teammates react

e-Paper Get App
Saturday, April 16, 2022

Joe Root stepped down as England Test captain on Friday following defeats in the Ashes Down Under and the three-match series against the West Indies.

After leading the team for five years, Root had recently endured a 0-4 thrashing in the five-match Ashes and lost the away three-Test series against the West Indies 0-1.

Root led England in 64 matches, winning 27 of those. The record meant he had the most number of matches and wins as England Test captain.

Here are a few reactions from his England teammates

