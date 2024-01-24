Ex-Indian Cricketer K Srikkanth Visits Tirumala Temple At Tirupathi; Watch Video

K Srikkanth | Credits: Twitter/ANI

Former Team India batter and BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth visited Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh district of Tirupathi to offer his prayers to Lord Venkateshwara in early morning of Wednesday, January 24.

In a video, K Srikkanth can be seen coming out of the temple with his wife Vidya Srikanth after seeking blessings of Lord Balaji. former Indian cricketer was draped with South Indian dhoti. K Srikkanth was part of India team that won their first World Cup in 1983.

#WATCH | Former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth visited and offered prayers at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/Lr0ngpG7Hg — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

Recently, grand inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir in the holy city Ayodhya took place on Monday, January 22. The event witnessed several Indian celebrities marking their presence for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Star cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Mithali Raj and Virat Kohli. However, Kohli was not shown throughout the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir as he reportedly told the event organizers not to put him in the spotlight as he had brought daughter to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Pran Pratishtha was headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, unveiling statue Lord Ram designed in a traditional Nagara architectural style, spans 380 feet in length (east-west), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.