'Like Re-Distributing IPL Points': Venkatesh Prasad Directs Dig At Congress' 'Pitiful' Wealth Survey

Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad critiqued the Congress on Monday, scrutinizing its pledge to conduct a wealth redistribution survey should the party ascend to power in the Lok Sabha elections. He derided the notion as "pitiful".

Without explicitly mentioning the Congress, Venkatesh Prasad likened the party's commitment to the concept of deducting points from the top four IPL teams and reallocating them to the bottom three teams "in order for them to qualify for the playoffs".

""One of the political party’s manifesto is to redistribute the wealth of the rich to the poor. The really poor need to be uplifted but this thought process is so pathetic. It is like saying If we take 4 points from RR and 4 from KKR and SRH and re-distribute it to the bottom 3 teams, they can make the playoffs," he tweeted.

Presently, the bottom three IPL teams in the 10-team IPL 2024 season are Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

As of now, the top four teams are Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings. These teams will advance to the playoffs while the remaining teams will face elimination.

PM's attack on Congress

Venkatesh Prasad's tweet followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the Congress, if elected, would redistribute the nation's wealth to "infiltrators" and "those with offspring," inciting a backlash from opposition parties.

PM Modi's comments ensued subsequent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on April 6, wherein he asserted that should the party secure victory, it would undertake a comprehensive financial and institutional inquiry to determine the distribution of wealth among the populace in the nation.

"We will first conduct a nationwide caste census to determine how many people belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and minorities. After that, we will conduct a financial and institutional survey in a historic step to ascertain the distribution of wealth," he said at a rally in Hyderabad after releasing the Congress's manifesto.