‘Indira Nagar Ka Goonda Moment’: Venkatesh Prasad Perfectly Describes His Iconic Rivalry With Aamir Sohail

Venkatesh Prasad on his iconic rivalry with former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad gave an apt response regarding his famous dismissal of Aamir Sohail during the India vs Pakistan match in the 1996 World Cup.

The on-field rivalry between Prasad and Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarterfinals have been one of the best cricketing moments in the history of the sport. After Aamir Sohail slammed Venkatesh Pradesh to the boundary, he pointed towards the same direction suggesting he will hit the boundary there again.

However, Prasad kept his cool and in the next delivery, he shattered the stumps to leave Aamir stunned.

When a fan asked Venkatesh Pradesh on X (formerly Twitter) to describe the moment, he gave a perfect response.

"Indira Nagar ka goonda moment," former Indian pacer tweeted. This was the reference to his former teammate Rahul Dravid's phrase used in a commercial

Indira Nagar ka goonda moment https://t.co/PCCOgdkUtV — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 31, 2023

Pakistan were chasing the target of 288 set by Team India in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal. However, the Men in Blue managed to restrict Aamir Sohail-led side 248/9. The crucial wickets of Sohail (55), Saleem Malik (38) and Javed Miandad (38) turned the game around for Team India.