 ‘We Talk About How Much The Back Hurts’: KL Rahul On What He Has In Common With Team India Coach Dravid; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘We Talk About How Much The Back Hurts’: KL Rahul On What He Has In Common With Team India Coach Dravid; Watch

‘We Talk About How Much The Back Hurts’: KL Rahul On What He Has In Common With Team India Coach Dravid; Watch

KL Rahul has revealed his 'funny' conversations with Rahul Dravid about wicket-keeping.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Saturday, December 30, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Dravid and KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has opened up on what he and head coach Rahul Dravid have in common. With Rahul keeping wickets in the 2023 World Cup, identical to Dravid's role in the 2023 edition, the right-handed batter reflected that their conversations mostly revolve around how much their backs hurt.

Rahul, who returned during the Asia Cup 2023, played as a specialist keeper in that tournament leading up to the 2023 World Cup on home soil. He was excellent behind the stumps in the showpiece event, affecting the second-most number of dismissals with 17. However, his glovework was sloppy in the final.

When asked by Mayanti Langer about what they have in common during a conversation with Star Sports, Rahul said their conversations are funny:

“Our conversations about wicket-keeping are quite funny. The only thing we talk about is how much your back hurts and how tired you get when you’ve kept for 50 overs and then have to go and bat. It’s mostly been about how to manage your energy and manage your body.

KL Rahul's Test hundred at Centurion goes in vain:

Rahul, who returned to the Test side for the first time since earlier this year, crafted one of the best knocks of his career against the Proteas at Centurion. From 120-6, Rahul's 101 lifted India to a competitive 245.

However, South Africa batted even batter as their top-order batters followed up with more contributions than their Indian counterparts. Dean Elgar's 185 led the way for Proteas' 163-run lead and their fast-bowling unit yet again ran riot to fashion an innings and 32-run win.

Read Also
Watch: Fan Takes One-Handed Catch As KL Rahul Hits Massive Six To Reach 8th Test Hundred At...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘We Talk About How Much The Back Hurts’: KL Rahul On What He Has In Common With Team India Coach...

‘We Talk About How Much The Back Hurts’: KL Rahul On What He Has In Common With Team India Coach...

'Samaira's Ponyville': Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh Share Fun Reel From Daughter's 5th Birthday...

'Samaira's Ponyville': Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh Share Fun Reel From Daughter's 5th Birthday...

SA vs IND: Big Blow For South Africa As Fast-Bowler Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Of New Year's Test In...

SA vs IND: Big Blow For South Africa As Fast-Bowler Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Of New Year's Test In...

Kusal Mendis And Wanindu Hasaranga Replace Dasun Shanaka As Sri Lanka's ODI And T20I Captains

Kusal Mendis And Wanindu Hasaranga Replace Dasun Shanaka As Sri Lanka's ODI And T20I Captains

On This Day In 2022: Team India Batter Rishabh Pant's Horrific Car Accident Shocks Cricketing...

On This Day In 2022: Team India Batter Rishabh Pant's Horrific Car Accident Shocks Cricketing...