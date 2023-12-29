'They Don't Win Anything': Michael Vaughan Calls Team India The Most 'Under-Achieving' Sports Team In History

Michael Vaughan has criticised Team India. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Team India is one of the under-achieving teams in world cricket, given the resources and skill sets they have across formats. The former England batter questioned the last time the Men in Blue won anything significant in the last few years, prompted by their abject loss to South Africa at Centurion.

Team India faced widespread criticism after suffering a crushing innings loss to South Africa in the 1st Test at Centurion as the hosts won inside 3 days. After conceding a lead of 163, the tourists crumbled to 131 as Virat Kohli fought the lone fight, making 76 off 82 deliveries.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Vaughan posed the below question to Mark Waugh:

"In terms of cricket, are India the most under-achieving sports team?"

He went on to answer that India's twin series win in Australia is significant, but observed that they remain nowhere in the ICC events.

"I think they are. They don't win anything. When was the last time India won something with all the talent and all the skill sets they have. They have won in Australia twice - magnificent. But the last 2 World Cups - nowhere, T20 World Cups - nowhere. You go to South Africa and put on a poor performance. Look, they are a good team and have got plenty of talent. But I just think with all the talent and resources India have."

Mark Waugh argued that India were the best side in the 2023 World Cup, but Vaughan retorted by saying they didn't win the tournament.