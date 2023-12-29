SA vs IND, 1st Test: Team India's Under Performers As Tourists Suffer Crushing Loss In Centurion

By: Aayushman Vishwanathan | December 29, 2023
Rohit Sharma has one of the most unforgettable Tests as captain. The right-hander made some questionable moves on the field and managed only 5 runs in the field, including a duck in the 2nd innings.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shubman Gill's woes continued in Test cricket. Gill made only 2 runs in the first innings, but ought to convert his promising start to a big score in the 2nd. Having played 35 Test innings, he is yet to cross 1000 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Debutant Prasidh Krishna had a nightmare outing at Centurion, producing figures of 20-2-93-1. On a deck that generated steep bounce, the right-arm pacer failed to exploit it aptly.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shardul Thakur was yet another failure for Team India at Centurion. He contributed 29 runs in the 1st innings, but had eye-watering figures of 19-0-101-1 with the ball.
(Credits: Twitter)
While Shreyas Iyer got an almost unplayable delivery in the 1st innings after scoring an enterprising 31, he played a loose shot in the 2nd. As a fairly experienced batter, Iyer had to play the long game.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj shared the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah and lacked the bite he is known for. In 24 hours, Siraj cobbled together only 1 maiden for 91 runs and 2 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India suffered their first innings defeat since August 2021. South Africa's lead of 164 proved a bridge too far as they collapsed to 131 in their 2nd innings.
(Credits: Twitter)
The innings and 32-run defeat also plummeted India to the 5th spot in the WTC points table, South Africa progressed to the top spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
