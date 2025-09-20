'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash Against Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025; Video

Image: ACC/YouTube

Following India’s narrow 21-run victory over Oman in their final group-stage match at the Asia Cup 2025, Indian fielding coach T. Dilip addressed the media in the post-match press conference, striking a calm yet confident tone ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super Four clash on September 21.

While the excitement surrounding the high-octane fixture against Pakistan continues to build among fans and media, Dilip emphasized that the Indian dressing room remains grounded and focused.

“Everyone is geared up for the Pakistan game. But we treat every game the same,” he said, echoing the team’s long-standing philosophy of consistency and preparation.

India, who remained unbeaten in the group stage, had to dig deep to overcome a spirited challenge from Oman, who came close to chasing down India’s 188-run target.