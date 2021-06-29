EURO 2020: England vs Germany; Dream11, line-ups, facts, and story so far

As UEFA reports, the latest chapter in one of international football's great rivalries is set to unfold at Wembley Stadium – just as it did 25 years ago when Gareth Southgate's saved spot kick helped Germany squeeze past England on penalties at EURO '96.

An equally tight affair may again be likely given that England's group games produced just two goals, a stalemate with Scotland sandwiched between 1-0 wins against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Germany have been less predictable. The 1-0 defeat against France and 2-2 draw with Hungary will not be viewed with fondness but, in between, they produced a scintillating display to down Portugal 4-2. History suggests they bring their A game when faced with the Three Lions.

Where to watch

TV: Sony Network

App: Sony Liv and Jio TV

My Dream11 for England vs Germany match

Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Luke Shaw, Robin Gosens; Joshua Kimmich, Kalvin Phillips, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller; Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane (Vice-captain), Raheem Sterling (Captain)

Probable Playing XI

England

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany

Manuel Neuer, Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz

Reporters' views

Simon Hart, England reporter: England's history in final tournament knockout matches against Germany – no wins since 1966 – is well documented. So too Gareth Southgate's own personal history, with that EURO '96 semi-final penalty heartache. Yet sit down with any of the young players in Southgate's squad and it fast becomes apparent that this history means nothing to them, raising the hope they can go out and play without fear. Factor in their defensive solidity and recent Wembley record (13 wins from last 15) and there really is reason to believe.

Philip Röber, Germany reporter: The general feeling is that Leon Goretzka can add something to the team which was missing against Hungary, but Joachim Löw is not known for changing his starting XI to suit public opinion. I expect Germany will take a more risk-averse approach than in their group stage matches, mindful of England's pace up front. They may switch to a back four. Oh yes, and they have also been practising penalties during training in recent days.

Form guide (most recent first)

England: WDWWWW

Germany: DWLWDL

EURO facts: England

• This is England's tenth appearance in the UEFA European Championship; they finished third in 1968 and also reached the semi-finals on home soil in 1996.

• England failed to qualify for the final tournament in 2008, the only time they have missed out since 1984.

• At this tournament, England have beaten Croatia and the Czech Republic both 1-0 either side of a goalless draw against Scotland.

• Harry Kane finished as the overall top scorer in the qualifying group stage with 12 goals, including at least one in every game. He also provided five assists.

• Raheem Sterling was involved in 15 of England's 37 qualifying goals, scoring eight himself with seven assists, and also got the winners against Croatia and the Czech Republic.

• England have never lost in the finals of a major tournament at Wembley (W9 D4), with that 1996 semi-final against Germany classed as a draw.

EURO facts: Germany

• The Mannschaft are participating in their 13th successive EURO since missing out on the final tournament as West Germany in 1968, their first attempt.

• EURO winners in 1972, 1980 and 1996 – and three-time runners-up – Germany last missed out on the semi-finals in 2004 when, as in 2000, they did not make it through the group stage. With three European titles, they are the competition's joint record winners alongside Spain.

• Germany were again semi-finalists at UEFA EURO 2016, losing 2-0 to hosts France in the last four. The then-world champions had finished first in their section before beating Slovakia (3-0) and Italy (1-1, 6-5 pens) in the knockout rounds.

• Germany have never lost in the round of 16 at a major tournament, that UEFA EURO 2016 win against Slovakia adding to eight successive victories at the same stage of the World Cup from 1986 to 2014 (against Morocco, the Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Paraguay, Sweden, England and Algeria respectively).

• Germany's record against England at Wembley is W6 D2 L4. Their only game against the home team in England that was not played at Wembley was a 3-0 defeat at Tottenham's White Hart Lane in a 1935 friendly.