England Skipper Ben Stokes Presented With Silver Cap For Completing 100 Tests

England Test captain Ben Stokes was presented with a silver cap on the eve of completing 100 red-ball matches for his country earlier this year. The picture of the same emerged on England cricket's social media on Thursday as the gun all-rounder was seen posing with it as ECB chairman Richard Thompson was standing beside him.

The occasion came during the 3rd Test between England and India earlier this year in Rajkot. Nevertheless, the Test proved to be a forgettable one of the visiting side as they lost by an astonishing margin of 434 runs, with the seam-bowling all-rounder scoring 41 and 15. The series started promisingly for England, who registered a come-from-behind victory in Hyderabad, but eventually ended in a 4-1 loss.

Ben Stokes and co. dominated day 1 of the opening Test against the West Indies:

Meanwhile, the Englishmen thoroughly dominated the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's in London. Gus Atkinson, making his first Test appearance, took figures of 12-5-45-7 to bowl the tourists out for 121 in an innings that lasted only 41.4 overs.

By the end of the day, England were leading by 68 runs as Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope hit brisk half-centuries. West Indies currently hold the Richards-Botham Trophy, but England will be determined to win it back.