T20 World Cup 2024: Ben Stokes Opts Out Of Selection Contention To Focus On Fulfilling All-Rounder's Role Fully

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has confirmed he will not take part in the selection of the T20 World Cup 2024, set to begin on 2nd June in the West Indies and USA. As per England Cricket Board (ECB)'s official release, Stokes revealed that he wants to focus on becoming a bona fide all-rounder again.

Stokes did not bowl for the large part of the Test series in India after undergoing knee surgery and rehab following that. The 32-year-old bowled only in the final Test and showed promising signs for the summer. The Test skipper also declared his availability for Durham in the County Championship.

Speaking on the decision, Stokes revealed that the Test tour of India made him understand how far behind he is when it comes to his bowling. The star cricketer wished Jos Buttler's men good luck for their title defence.

"I’m working hard and focusing on building my bowling fitness back up to fulfil a full role as an all-rounder in all formats of cricket. Opting out of the IPL and the World Cup will hopefully be a sacrifice that allows me to be the all-rounder I want to be for the foreseeable future."

"The recent Test tour of India highlighted how far behind I was from a bowling point of view after my knee surgery and nine months without bowling. I’m looking forward to playing for Durham in the County Championship before the start of our Test summer. I wish Jos, Motty and all the team the best of luck in defending our title."

England beat Pakistan to capture the T20 World Cup in 2022:

England are the defending champions walking into the upcoming edition as they became only the 2nd team to win the crown twice in the shortest format. Stokes was an integral part of that squad, scoring a half-century to help the Englishmen chase down 138 with 5 wickets to spare.

Jos Buttler and co. are in Group B clubbed with Australia, Oman, Scotland, and Namibia.