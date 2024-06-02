Video: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024

Ben Stokes and Harry Kane. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England all-rounder Ben Stokes was seen meeting football team's skipper Harry Kaner and other footballers of the national team during their practice session ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the England Test captain was seen in all black and wearing some accessory around his neck.

Led by Harry Kane, England will participate in the 24-team tournament, beginning on June 15th, with Germany taking on Scotland. England will play their first match against Serbia on the 17th. The Englishmen are also the runners-up, losing to Italy in the 2020 edition of the tournament.