 Video: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024

Video: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024

Ben Stokes meets Harry Kane and other England football team members ahead of UEFA Euro 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Ben Stokes and Harry Kane. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England all-rounder Ben Stokes was seen meeting football team's skipper Harry Kaner and other footballers of the national team during their practice session ahead of their UEFA Euro 2024. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the England Test captain was seen in all black and wearing some accessory around his neck.

Led by Harry Kane, England will participate in the 24-team tournament, beginning on June 15th, with Germany taking on Scotland. England will play their first match against Serbia on the 17th. The Englishmen are also the runners-up, losing to Italy in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024

Video: Ben Stokes Meets Harry Kane And Other England Football Team Members Ahead Of UEFA EURO 2024

'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics...

'Watching Some Virat Kohli Videos': USA Batter's Aaron Jones' Old Tweet Surfaces After His Heroics...

Who Is Aaron Jones? USA Batter, Who Smashed 10 Sixes And Took T20 World Cup 2024 Opener By Storm

Who Is Aaron Jones? USA Batter, Who Smashed 10 Sixes And Took T20 World Cup 2024 Opener By Storm

'God's Plan Baby': Virat Kohli Remarks As Star Batter Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricket Of The Year 2023...

'God's Plan Baby': Virat Kohli Remarks As Star Batter Wins ICC Men's ODI Cricket Of The Year 2023...

Video: Babar Azam And Sunil Gavaskar Share Friendly Conversation After Pakistan Land In USA For T20...

Video: Babar Azam And Sunil Gavaskar Share Friendly Conversation After Pakistan Land In USA For T20...