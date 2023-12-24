England Appoint West Indies Legend Kieron Pollard As Assistant Coach For T20 World Cup 2024

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has roped in Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach for the men's team for the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 4 to 30 in 2024.

Pollard, who won the T20 World Cup with the West Indies team in 2012 in India, has played over 600 matches in the shortest format and is considered one of the greatest all-rounders of the game.

ECB statement on Pollard

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men’s coaching team for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

"Pollard will join the England Men’s team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of local conditions," the ECB informed in a statement.

England seek Pollard's experience

Pollard's appointment comes less than a month after England's disastrous campaign in the 50-over ICC World Cup 2023 in India where Jos Buttler's team went as the defending champions but crashed out in the league stage after finishing seventh with just 3 wins from 9 ODIs.

Pollard has played 637 T20s so far out of which 101 were with the West Indies.

England struggling in white-ball cricket

His experience in the shortest format and familiarity with the conditions in the Caribbean will be invaluable for Buttler's struggling white-ball teams which lost an ODI and T20I series in the Windies this month.

This will be Pollard's second coaching stint after the Indian Premier League where he serves as the batting coach of Mumbai Indians. He was appointed to the post last year after retiring from international cricket and the IPL.