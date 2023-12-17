Video: Harry Brook Stuns West Indies In Final Over Of 3rd T20I As England Keep Series Alive

Harry Brook. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England's young sensation Harry Brook took the tourists to a memorable victory in the 3rd T20I against the West Indies in Grenada to keep the five-match series alive. The right-handed batter slammed the required 21 runs off the final over with ease as England scaled down a massive 223 with two more matches to play.

Rovman Powell entrusted Andre Russell to defend 21 off the final over, but the all-rounder missed his lengths repeatedly, allowing Brook to get underneath. The first 2 out of 3 balls were headed down leg as the youngster carted 16 runs. He took a couple off the next delivery, followed by another six to send the visitors into complete delirium. The Yorkshire cricketer stayed unbeaten at 31 off only 7 balls.

Below is the clip of the final over of the run-chase:

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗿𝘂𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀! 🏏



#WIvENG

Phil Slat plunders century as he sets the tone with Jos Buttler:

Nevertheless, the real star for England was Phil Salt, who became only the 5th batter from the country to muster a T20I hundred. The right-hander reached the magical three-figure mark off 50 deliveries in the 18th over of the innings with a maximum.

Salt, who opened with Jos Buttler, added 115 for the first wicket in 10.2 overs and stitched an unbroken partnership of 40 with Brook. He deservedly received the Player of the Match, smashing 109 not out off 56 balls. Earlier, Nicholas Pooran top-scored with 82, while Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jason Holder crafted valuable cameos to take the West Indies to a formidable total.

The two sides will lock horns in the 4th T20I on Wednesday.