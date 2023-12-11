 England Announce Spin-Heavy 16-Man Squad For 5 Tests In India; 3 Uncapped Players Named In Ben Stokes-Led Contingent
The squad includes three uncapped players at Test level with Surrey quick Gus Atkinson joined by off-spinners Tom Hartley (Lancashire) and Shoaib Bashir (Somerset).

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday named a strong 16-man squad for their upcoming Test series in India which will be played early next year.

Hartley and Bashir were both part of the England Lions squad that trained in the United Arab Emirates last month. They were joined in the UAE by vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach to step up their preparations as they return to Test duty following injury.

Leicestershire’s teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed returns to the Test squad after claiming a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan last December.

