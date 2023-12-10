 IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I: India Eves Earn Consolation 5-Wicket Win In Final, England Clinch Series 2-1
England won the three-match series 2-1. England made 126 all out and India replied with 130 for 5.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 10:32 PM IST
article-image

Smriti Mandhana scored a scratchy run-a-ball 48 but that was enough to earn India a consolation five-wicket win against England in the third and final women's T20 International here on Sunday.

Batting first, captain Heather Knight's 52 ensured a modest 126 for England with spinners -- left-arm orthodox Saika Ishaque and off-break specialist Shreyanka Patil -- scalping three wickets each.

For India, Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (29 off 33 balls) added 57 for the second wicket. Mandhana hit five fours and two sixes.

Brief scores: England: 126 all out in 20 overs (Heather Knight 52; Shreyanka Patil 3 for 19, Saika Ishaque 3 for 22)

India women 130/5 in 19 overs (Smriti Mandhana 48, Jemimah Rodrigues 29, Amanjot Kaur 13 not out).

